PNB demana que s'aclareixi l'actuació del Govern a Ceuta-Melilla
El diputat del PNB al Congrés dels Diputats, Emilio Olabarria, ha anunciat avui la intenció del seu grup parlamentari de sol·licitar la compareixença urgent en la Cambra del ministre d'Interior, José Antonio Alonso, perquè expliqui els plans del Govern respecte a l'allau d'immigrants subsaharians que en els últims dies han creuat les fronteres de Ceuta-Melilla, "ja que, d'alguna manera, les decisions del president del Govern no són compatibles amb ho proclamat pel secretari d'Estat de Seguretat".
En declaracions a Europa Press, Olabarria ha mostrat el seu interès perquè Alonso "expliqui bé què va a fer el Govern amb aquest problema, que està ja patint un crescendo paorós", després que, segons ha recordat, "estan saltant cada dia la tanca en grups de mil o cinc-centes persones".
"Al contrari del que pensa el president del Govern, cal ser pessimista antropològic en aquesta matèria perquè aquest és un problema que no té solució a curt termini però que cal tractar-lo amb humanitat des d'una perspectiva solidària", ha explicat.
Per a Olabarria, l'actuació del Govern en aquest sentit compta amb diverses contradiccions, entre les quals ha destacat "la utilització de les Forces Armades per al control de les fronteres de Ceuta-Melilla". "Això és una funció que la llei assigna a les forces i cossos de seguretat de l'Estat i no és una funció militar. Les Forces Armades no són l'instrument adequat", ha precisat.
Al seu entendre, el recurs a l'exèrcit "no només no solucionarà el problema, sinó que l'agreujarà probablement", i ha recordat que el propi secretari d'Estat de Seguretat, Antonio Camacho, ha reconegut que en una ocasió anterior ja ha intervingut la legió "accidentalment", quan un grup de subsaharians ha penetrat per una zona en la qual l'exèrcit realitzava maniobres.
Llavors, ha recordat Olabarria, Camacho "va considerar que la intervenció ha estat un accident, perquè qui ha d'emprendre aquesta funció són les Forces de Seguretat de l'Estat i, especialment, la Guàrdia civil". "I si més de 30.000 guàrdies civils no poden controlar aquesta situació, serà difícil que algú ho faci", ha afegit.
"Per això -ha insistit-, demanarem que aclareixin si és l'exèrcit el que al final vigilarà les fronteres i fins a quin punt s'està contradient la llei assignant a les Forces Armades competències que corresponen a la Policia i a les Forces i Cossos de Seguretat de l'Estat".
D'altra banda, Olabarria s'ha referit al territori localitzat entre les dues tanques que separen Ceuta-Melilla, i la naturalesa jurídica de la qual, ha indicat, "és difusa". "No se sap si és territori espanyol o marroquí, ningú ho reclama ni ho reivindica, encara que Antonio Camacho ha dit que era clarament territori espanyol i, si això és veritat, no es pot fer que als subsaharians capturats en aquesta franja se'ls sotmeti al procediment de devolució en lloc de al procediment d'expulsió, més llarg", ha precisat.
Per a Olabarria, aquesta actuació "contradiu la legalitat" i és una forma d'actuar "manifestament inconstitucional, res humana i res solidària". "És un problema que no té solució a curt termini i que dimana de la impossibilitat de posar una tanca als qui vénen d'aquests països perquè els seus fills es moren de fam o perquè les seves ètnies són objecte de genocidi", ha agregat.
