El PSOE creu que el nou estatut "reforçarà les relacions entre Espanya i Catalunya"
El vocal socialista a la Diputació Permanent, Diego López Garrido, va considerar ahir que amb el nou Estatut de Catalunya es "reforçaran les relacions econòmiques i socials entre Espanya i aquesta autonomia", el que derivarà en "una major cohesió de l'Estat".
En declaracions a Europa Press, López Garrido va precisar que, al contrari que apunten altres opinions, el nou Estatut beneficiarà a Catalunya i Espanya en general, en ser una reforma "molt bona" en tots els contextos.
A més, va posar èmfasi en la necessitat que els principis d'unitat, autonomia i solidaritat siguin abonats al Congrés dels Diputats, ja que són els principis "sagrats" de l'Estat de les Autonomies. "Per tant caldrà fer les esmenes corresponents i negociar-les amb la delegació que representi al Parlament de Catalunya", va afegir.
Per a López Garrido, la proposta del nou Estatut, que va ser recolzada pel 90% dels partits catalans que representen l'electorat d'aquesta Comunitat Autònoma, compte amb un ampli consens a diferència que el Pla Ibarretxe, per la qual cosa "aquestes dades cal tenir-les en compte i comprendre que la reforma no atenta contra Espanya ni suposarà una ruptura".
"Espero que aquest Estatut surti endavant al Congrés, però caldrà establir tot el necessari per assegurar que el text no contradiu marcs constitucionals", va dir López Garrido, qui va puntualitzar que s'han de fer "modificacions de certa importància" i aconseguir que sigui un Estatut que respongui als interessos generals.
El diputat socialista va recalcar que "cal perfilar aspectes com el terme 'nació' i el finançament perquè no hagi cap dubte d'inconstitucionalitat, perquè tal i com està pot plantejar problemes". Va destacar que "cal precisar-lo al Congrés i modificar-lo per assegurar que l'Estat realitza les seves funcions de solidaritat".
Segons la seva opinió, l'Estatut d'Autonomia és una norma pactada perquè és un acord entre l'Estat i una autonomia i haurà d'atendre a aquestes dues visions. "Fins ara ja tenim la visió de Catalunya i ara s'establirà la de l'Estat, i d'això resultarà l'Estatut que segurament serà molt positiu", va subratllar.
